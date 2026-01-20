Noida drowning: SIT formed, CEO removed from post
A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car plunged into a 30-foot-deep water-filled pit in Noida on January 16, 2026.
Driving late at night in heavy fog, he accidentally drove through a broken boundary wall and got trapped on top of his sinking car for over an hour while calling for help.
Sadly, rescue came too late and he died from drowning. Police have filed an FIR against the builders for not securing the site.
What's happening now
After the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into what went wrong—the team has five days to report back.
Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M, an IAS officer, was removed from his post and placed on compulsory wait following the tragedy.
The chief minister directed officials to identify accident-prone spots across Uttar Pradesh and to inspect safety measures at construction sites and take corrective action.