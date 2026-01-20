Noida drowning: SIT formed, CEO removed from post India Jan 20, 2026

A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car plunged into a 30-foot-deep water-filled pit in Noida on January 16, 2026.

Driving late at night in heavy fog, he accidentally drove through a broken boundary wall and got trapped on top of his sinking car for over an hour while calling for help.

Sadly, rescue came too late and he died from drowning. Police have filed an FIR against the builders for not securing the site.