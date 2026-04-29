Noida International Airport clears security hurdle, mid June flights expected
India
Noida International Airport is gearing up to launch flights by mid-June, after clearing a key security hurdle on April 28.
IndiGo is expected to run most of the first flights, and ticket bookings have not been finalized.
Noida Airport to launch domestic routes
The airport will kick off with domestic routes such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Akasa Air and Air India Express are also joining in soon, with international flights planned for later.
On the leadership front, Nitu Samra steps in as interim CEO as Christoph Schnellmann moves to the company's board as executive vice chairman.