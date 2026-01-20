Noida rushes to fix roads after tragic accident
India
After a software engineer died when his car plunged into an unbarricaded, water-filled pit in Noida's Sector 150, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is moving fast to make roads safer.
Officials have been told to fix potholes and dangerous spots right away, with GNIDA's CEO stressing that these hazards can't be ignored.
Quick deadline and stricter checks
GNIDA teams now have just three days to put up signs, reflectors, and barricades at risky areas.
Departments must confirm in writing that safety steps are done, streetlights need to work properly, and builders have been reminded to follow safety rules—so hopefully accidents like this don't happen again.