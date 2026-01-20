Noida: Software engineer dies after car plunges into unbarricaded pit

Rescue challenges and action against negligence

Rescue teams arrived quickly but struggled with darkness, debris, and not enough equipment. A delivery worker even jumped in to help but couldn't reach him in time.

Following the tragedy, police filed an FIR against the builders for not putting up barricades or warning signs; a junior engineer was terminated and show-cause notices were issued to several officials, and Noida Authority CEO Lokesh was removed.

The Noida Authority has started filling the pit and is investigating earlier complaints from residents to prevent this from happening again.