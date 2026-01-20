Noida techie drowns after car falls into unmarked construction pit
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned when his car plunged into a deep, water-filled construction pit in Greater Noida late at night on January 16.
The spot had no barricades or warning signs, and poor visibility made things worse.
After the crash, Yuvraj desperately called for help—even reaching out to his father—but rescue teams struggled with darkness and debris.
His body was recovered hours later.
Family blames negligence; authorities face heat
Yuvraj's family said they had warned officials about the unsafe site before but were ignored.
Locals have since protested, demanding accountability from both the builders and city authorities for not securing the area properly.
Police have filed an FIR against two construction firms for negligence, and a Special Investigation Team is now looking into what went wrong.