Noida: Techie drowns in mall-site pit after car accident

A 27-year-old software engineer identified as Yuvraj Mehta drowned after his car fell into a water-filled basement near Sector-150 in Greater Noida late Friday night. The incident happened when Mehta was returning home from work at Dunnhumby India in Gurugram . His car lost control due to dense fog and broke through a drainage boundary before plunging into the basement.

Rescue challenges Rescue efforts hindered by weather conditions Despite being around 500 meters from home, Mehta's car hit the drain wall and fell into a water-filled basement. The high water level caused the car to overturn and float. Mehta managed to escape the vehicle and called his father, Rajkumar Mehta, who alerted emergency services. A rescue operation was launched by police from the Knowledge Park police station, fire brigade teams, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Negligence allegations Mehta's father accuses authorities of negligence During the rescue operation, Mehta was seen intermittently standing on top of the car and signaling for help with a torch. However, darkness and fog made visibility difficult. An NDRF team from Ghaziabad reached after about an-hour-and-a-half after the distress call, and searched for him for another two-and-a-half hours using a steamer and torches. He was rushed to Kailash Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertisement