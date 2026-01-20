Noida techie drowns after SUV crashes into unguarded pit
India
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer from Noida, lost his life after his SUV crashed through a broken boundary wall and plunged into a deep, water-filled pit at an under-construction site late at night on January 16-17.
The area had no barricades or reflectors to warn drivers about the hazard.
Delayed rescue sparks investigation and action
Despite surviving for nearly 90 minutes, Mehta couldn't be saved amid heavy fog and the pit's depth, and his family alleged officials did not have divers on site. His body was found hours later.
The tragedy led to a Special Investigation Team being set up by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, removal of Noida Authority's CEO, and an FIR against the builders for negligence.
Barricades were finally put up after local protests.