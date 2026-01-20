Noida techie drowns after SUV crashes into unguarded pit

Delayed rescue sparks investigation and action

Despite surviving for nearly 90 minutes, Mehta couldn't be saved amid heavy fog and the pit's depth, and his family alleged officials did not have divers on site. His body was found hours later.

The tragedy led to a Special Investigation Team being set up by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, removal of Noida Authority's CEO, and an FIR against the builders for negligence.

Barricades were finally put up after local protests.