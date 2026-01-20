Noida techie drowns in construction pit after car crash
A 27-year-old Noida software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car plunged into an unbarricaded 30-foot-deep construction pit around 12:30am on Jan 17, 2026.
He was driving home from Gurugram when thick fog and low visibility led to the accident near Sector 150.
Trapped in freezing water, Yuvraj climbed onto his car's roof and tried signaling for help with his phone torch for over an hour.
He even called his father to let him know what happened, but sadly, rescue couldn't reach him in time.
What went wrong and what's happening now?
Rescue teams rushed over with cranes and searchlights but struggled to find him due to the heavy fog. His body was recovered around 4:30am.
Authorities have filed a case against the builders for not putting up barricades or reflectors around the pit—an FIR has been registered against builders, and traffic officials are under scrutiny.
The state government has also put the Noida Authority CEO on a waitlist and set up a Special Investigation Team to look into how this could happen.