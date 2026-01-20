Noida techie drowns in unbarricaded pit after warnings ignored

Warnings went unheeded; action finally taken

Shockingly, this wasn't the first accident at this spot—a truck fell into the same unbarricaded pit just two weeks earlier, but no safety measures were put in place.

After Mehta's death, police filed an FIR against two developers for culpable homicide and negligence.

A junior engineer was terminated and the Noida CEO was removed, and a Special Investigation Team has been set up to look into what went wrong and how such tragedies can be prevented.