Noida techie drowns in unbarricaded pit after warnings ignored
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned after his car crashed through a broken boundary wall into a deep, water-filled construction pit in Noida's Sector 150 on January 16-17.
Despite escaping the sinking car and calling for help—including reaching out to his father—Mehta spent 90 minutes treading freezing water before he drowned.
His body was recovered early Saturday morning.
Warnings went unheeded; action finally taken
Shockingly, this wasn't the first accident at this spot—a truck fell into the same unbarricaded pit just two weeks earlier, but no safety measures were put in place.
After Mehta's death, police filed an FIR against two developers for culpable homicide and negligence.
A junior engineer was terminated and the Noida CEO was removed, and a Special Investigation Team has been set up to look into what went wrong and how such tragedies can be prevented.