Noida techie's tragic death sparks questions about rescue failures India Jan 23, 2026

In January 2026, 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his SUV crashed through a broken wall and plunged into a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site in Noida.

Even though more than 200 rescue personnel and volunteers were present and many hesitated to enter the water while specialist divers arrived only several hours later, help arrived too late—despite his desperate calls.