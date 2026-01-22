Noida: Young software engineer loses life after car plunges into pit
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned after his car crashed into a water-filled pit in Noida's Sector 150 shortly after midnight on January 17.
He was heading home from an office party when the accident happened.
A video recorded from the edge of the pit showed a faint phone torch, and eyewitnesses reported seeing or hearing the light; CCTV footage was used to trace his movements earlier in the night.
What actually happened?
Mehta left an office party at Manhattan Bar & Restro around 9:44pm and drove through several city spots.
Around midnight, dense fog made visibility tough, and his car hit a low wall near an under-construction site before plunging into the pit.
After escaping onto the roof of his car, he called his father for help.
Despite quick responses from police and rescue teams, it took several hours to recover him from the water.
Rescue efforts and aftermath
Police arrived within minutes of his call, followed by fire brigade and disaster response teams through the night.
Sadly, Yuvraj couldn't be saved despite everyone's efforts.
His story is a somber reminder to stay cautious on foggy nights and around construction zones.