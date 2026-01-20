North India cold wave, dense fog disrupt schools

Why does this matter?

Schools across North India are switching up schedules to keep students safe.

In Prayagraj, classes up to grade 8 are closed till January 20 (but online learning is still on).

Punjab and Haryana have pushed back start times; NCR districts like Noida now open from 10am due to low visibility.

Bihar just reopened schools after winter break.

If you're a student or parent in these states, check local updates—timings might change again if the weather stays rough!