North India cold wave, dense fog disrupt schools
A strong cold wave and thick fog are sweeping across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby areas.
With temperatures dropping to 5°C or below in many places, the IMD says dense to very dense fog is likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi until January 20—and they're making it tough for schools to run as usual.
Why does this matter?
Schools across North India are switching up schedules to keep students safe.
In Prayagraj, classes up to grade 8 are closed till January 20 (but online learning is still on).
Punjab and Haryana have pushed back start times; NCR districts like Noida now open from 10am due to low visibility.
Bihar just reopened schools after winter break.
If you're a student or parent in these states, check local updates—timings might change again if the weather stays rough!