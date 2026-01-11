North-west India is having its driest winter yet—here's why it matters
North-west India is going through one of its driest winters ever, with rainfall down by over 80% in December and early January.
The usual winter storms that bring rain and snow have skipped the region, leaving places like Uttarakhand without any snowfall this January—a rare sight for mid-winter.
Why should you care?
This dry spell isn't just unusual—it's a problem for everyone.
Less snow means less water in rivers that millions rely on for drinking and farming across the Indo-Gangetic plains.
Ski resorts and winter tourism spots in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also struggling, as bare slopes keep visitors away.
It's not just the north-west
East and north-east India are also missing out on rain, with some states seeing almost no precipitation at all this winter.
That puts extra pressure on crops, water supplies, and local economies across a big part of the country.