North Western Railway cancels 13 Delhi trains ahead of protest
Heads up if you're traveling to Delhi: 13 trains headed for the city are canceled on October 10, mostly affecting routes from Haryana.
The North Western Railway says it's because of "operational reasons" for the cancelations, which come ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, where they're calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Some people believe these cancelations are meant to make it harder for protesters to show up.
Abhijeet Dipke calls train cancelations unfair
Trains like the Sirsa-Tilak Bridge Haryana Express and Tilak Bridge-Bhiwani Express are among those not running, along with several others connecting Rewari, Hisar, and Bhiwani to Delhi.
The CJP has protested in other cities before and claims the government is using train cancelations to keep people from joining in.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called out these moves as unfair attempts to silence their voices.