Heads up if you're traveling to Delhi: 13 trains headed for the city are canceled on October 10, mostly affecting routes from Haryana.

The North Western Railway says it's because of "operational reasons" for the cancelations, which come ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, where they're calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.

Some people believe these cancelations are meant to make it harder for protesters to show up.