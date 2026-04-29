NTA makes JEE Main 2026 scorecards available on DigiLocker portal
India
Good news for JEE Main 2026 candidates: your official scorecard is now available on DigiLocker.
The NTA announced that DigiLocker was introduced to provide secure access to result documents without depending only on the main exam portal, and just log in at digilocker.gov.in using your mobile or Aadhaar number.
Once inside, head to the Issued Documents section to download your results.
First time on DigiLocker? You'll need to register and link your details, but it's a pretty straightforward process.
Contact NTA to correct scorecard errors
If something looks off in your scorecard, don't stress. Just reach out to the NTA right away so it can fix it.
Since this exam is a big step for future engineers across India, it's important everything matches up.