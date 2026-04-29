NTA makes JEE Main 2026 scorecards available on DigiLocker portal India Apr 29, 2026

Good news for JEE Main 2026 candidates: your official scorecard is now available on DigiLocker.

The NTA announced that DigiLocker was introduced to provide secure access to result documents without depending only on the main exam portal, and just log in at digilocker.gov.in using your mobile or Aadhaar number.

Once inside, head to the Issued Documents section to download your results.

First time on DigiLocker? You'll need to register and link your details, but it's a pretty straightforward process.