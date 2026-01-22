Odisha: 3 youths die in SUV-truck collision
India
Three youths in their 20s lost their lives when their Mahindra Thar SUV slammed into a parked trailer truck on National Highway-16 near Pitapalli, Khurda late Wednesday night.
The crash was so severe that fire crews had to use hydraulic cutters to get them out.
What happened and what's next
An initial investigation indicated the SUV was traveling at over 100km/h before it hit the truck.
Two of the young men died instantly; a third succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while a fourth was critically injured and was rushed to hospital.
Their locality was not immediately known.
Cops have started an investigation and suspect overspeeding caused this tragic accident. The case is ongoing.