Odisha: 6 killed, 17 injured in bus-truck collision
India
A serious crash between a bus and a truck on National Highway 520 near Sanambudu, Odisha, left six people dead and at least 17 others hurt on Thursday.
The victims include three men and three women.
This accident is part of a worrying rise in road mishaps across the state.
Locals and emergency teams acted fast to help survivors and get the injured to Rourkela Government Hospital.
Traffic on NH-520 remained disrupted for over an hour after the accident.
Sadly, Odisha's road safety problem is growing—over 6,000 people died in crashes just last year (2024), highlighting an urgent need for better safety measures.