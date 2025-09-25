Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana: Delhi's air quality at risk
Stubble burning season has started up again in Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi is already bracing for another spike in air pollution.
Just last week, Punjab saw 39 crop-burning incidents—over half of them in Amritsar—despite rules meant to stop the practice.
For folks living in Delhi, this means the familiar smoggy skies could be back soon.
SC questions states' enforcement efforts
Authorities are trying to crack down: three farmers in Haryana were fined a total of ₹30,000, and police filed FIRs against several others in Punjab and against three farmers in Haryana.
Still, the Supreme Court isn't convinced enough is being done—it recently pressed state governments on their enforcement efforts and questioned how ready pollution control boards really are to tackle North India's yearly air crisis.