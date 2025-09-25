Next Article
Inflate or deflate? Ex-commissioner's pothole advice sparks debate
India
Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru's former police commissioner, set off a heated debate this week by suggesting drivers lower their tire pressure slightly—from 34-36 psi to 30-32 psi—to better handle the city's notorious potholes.
Although many online weren't buying it, his advice sparked considerable discussion.
Advice diverts attention from real issue
Auto experts and netizens quickly pointed out that driving with under-inflated tires can lead to overheating, poor handling, and even damage—especially in wet conditions.
The bigger frustration? People feel advice like this just distracts from what really matters: fixing Bengaluru's rough roads instead of asking drivers to compromise on safety.