Karnataka caste survey voluntary: HC's big ruling on privacy concerns India Sep 25, 2025

The Karnataka High Court just made it clear—the state's caste survey is completely voluntary. No one can force you to share details, and surveyors can't demand your info.

Plus, anything you do share will be kept confidential and only the Commission for Backward Classes gets to see it.

The court even ordered that this be publicly announced so everyone knows their rights.