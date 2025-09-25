Andhra Pradesh woman alleges rape, harassment by police officers India Sep 25, 2025

A 28-year-old woman from Gantavur village, Andhra Pradesh, has accused Constable Umashankar of repeatedly raping her and Home Guard Kiran Kumar of repeatedly harassing her through phone calls.

She says Umashankar drugged her soft drink before the assaults and threatened to harm her and her children if she spoke up.

Despite reaching out to several police stations for two weeks, no case was registered until she went public with her story.