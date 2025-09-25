Ladakh protests: 60 arrests, 4 deaths; Nepalese nationals detained

Centre to meet Ladakh representatives on October 6

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is under fire for likening the protests to Nepal's "Gen-Z revolution," with the government accusing him of inciting unrest by referencing Arab Spring-style movements.

His remarks are believed to have fueled tensions leading to violence and injuries.

To calm things down, the Centre will meet Ladakh representatives on October 6 to discuss local demands and try to restore peace.