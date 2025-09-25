Next Article
Ladakh protests: 60 arrests, 4 deaths; Nepalese nationals detained
India
Protests in Leh, Ladakh have escalated, with nearly 60 people arrested and four deaths reported.
Two Nepalese nationals were detained for allegedly attacking police, raising concerns about possible foreign involvement.
Four Nepalese nationals were injured—two are under arrest and two are being treated in hospital.
Centre to meet Ladakh representatives on October 6
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is under fire for likening the protests to Nepal's "Gen-Z revolution," with the government accusing him of inciting unrest by referencing Arab Spring-style movements.
His remarks are believed to have fueled tensions leading to violence and injuries.
To calm things down, the Centre will meet Ladakh representatives on October 6 to discuss local demands and try to restore peace.