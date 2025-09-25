Bengaluru mulls congestion tax for solo drivers in busy spots
Bengaluru might soon introduce a congestion tax for solo drivers in busy spots like the Outer Ring Road, hoping to cut down traffic and get more people carpooling.
This idea comes as part of a 90-day action plan discussed by city officials and urban planners, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, aiming to finally make a dent in the city's notorious gridlocks.
Critics voice concerns over lack of public transport options
Alongside the proposed tax, the city plans to speed up road repairs and keep a close watch on ongoing infrastructure projects.
Some critics worry that charging drivers without better public transport could just add stress for commuters.
Still, big projects like new tunnel roads and double-decker flyovers are in the pipeline, with Mazumdar-Shaw expressing hope that real improvements will be visible within three months.