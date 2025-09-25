Next Article
IMD warns of moderate rain in these Vidarbha districts
India
Heads up if you're in Vidarbha—IMD has put out a yellow alert for moderate rain across 11 districts from September 25-29.
Chandrapur and Yavatmal get an extra warning with an orange alert on Thursday, meaning they could see heavier downpours than the rest.
Take basic precautions if you're heading out
Forecasts say Yavatmal could get moderate rain, while Wardha might see isolated showers.
Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Amravati are looking at lighter rain, but thunderstorms (with lightning) could pop up in Gondia.
Gusty winds up to 50km/h are also on the cards for several districts.
It is advisable for everyone to keep tabs on weather updates and take basic precautions—just stay alert if you're heading out!