IMD warns of moderate rain in these Vidarbha districts

Take basic precautions if you're heading out

Forecasts say Yavatmal could get moderate rain, while Wardha might see isolated showers.

Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Amravati are looking at lighter rain, but thunderstorms (with lightning) could pop up in Gondia.

Gusty winds up to 50km/h are also on the cards for several districts.

It is advisable for everyone to keep tabs on weather updates and take basic precautions—just stay alert if you're heading out!