Kolkata: Fire breaks out at restaurant on top floor
On Thursday afternoon, a fire started at the Blue Cherry Guest House, a Chinese restaurant on the top floor of a four-storey building in south Kolkata.
The sudden blaze caused panic among people at the guesthouse, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
No injuries reported
Officials say an electrical short circuit sparked the fire.
Three fire trucks arrived quickly, and videos online showed thick smoke as firefighters worked hard to control the flames and ensured no one was trapped inside the building.
By later that day, the fire was under control with no injuries reported.
Reminder of importance of regular electrical checks
This close call is a reminder of how important regular electrical checks and quick emergency response are—especially in busy city buildings where lots of people gather.
It's good to know that fast action can really make a difference when things go wrong.