Next Article
Noida women threatened by Uber driver; video goes viral
India
An Uber ride in Noida on Wednesday, September 24, turned scary for five women when their driver refused to avoid a busy U-turn, got into an argument, and ended up threatening them with a rod.
The tense moment was caught on video and quickly went viral.
Uber reacts to incident
Uber called the driver's actions "unacceptable," apologized, and confirmed he's been removed from the platform.
Still, the women said they got no immediate help after calling police and women's helplines—raising fresh worries about safety for women using ride apps.