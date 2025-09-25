Next Article
Why US visa applicants pray at Hyderabad's Chilkur Balaji Temple
After the US announced a hefty $100,000 H-1B visa fee, Hyderabad's Chilkur Balaji Temple—famous as "Visa Balaji"—has become a focal point for many hopefuls.
For over two decades, students and IT professionals have visited this temple to pray for US visa approvals.
Visa Balaji doesn't take donations or offer VIP perks
Chilkur Balaji stands out because it doesn't take donations or offer VIP perks.
The tradition: do 11 rounds (pradakshinas) to ask for blessings, and if your wish comes true, come back for 108 more.
Many visitors genuinely believe their prayers help with visa luck; game developer Sai Rowtik even got his renewal right after praying here.
Families also visit to send good vibes to loved ones abroad—proof that faith finds a way even when policies change.