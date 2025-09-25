Why US visa applicants pray at Hyderabad's Chilkur Balaji Temple

Visa Balaji doesn't take donations or offer VIP perks

Chilkur Balaji stands out because it doesn't take donations or offer VIP perks.

The tradition: do 11 rounds (pradakshinas) to ask for blessings, and if your wish comes true, come back for 108 more.

Many visitors genuinely believe their prayers help with visa luck; game developer Sai Rowtik even got his renewal right after praying here.

Families also visit to send good vibes to loved ones abroad—proof that faith finds a way even when policies change.