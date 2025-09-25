Next Article
Karnataka to take action against officials who skip survey
India
Karnataka is getting serious about its Social and Educational Survey—officials who skip out could face disciplinary action.
The state wants everyone involved, especially in Bengaluru.
The survey, run by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, started September 22 and runs till October 7.
Tech glitches, holidays slow down survey
Festivals, school holidays, and some tech glitches have slowed things down.
To keep the survey on track, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a video call with district leaders to sort out issues and make sure every district does its part.
Despite hiccups, officials say they're committed to finishing the survey on time.