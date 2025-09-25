Ladakh protests: Activist Wangchuk warns of 'worse' consequences if jailed
Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist leading Ladakh's statehood movement, warned that putting him behind bars might just make things worse for the government.
The Home Ministry blames his "provocative statements" for violent protests in Leh on September 24, which left four people dead and at least 80 injured.
But Wangchuk calls this a "scapegoat tactic," saying the real problem is years of broken promises and youth frustration.
Hunger strike
Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since September 10, demanding constitutional safeguards like Sixth Schedule status and more autonomy for Ladakh's tribal communities.
He insists that ignoring these demands only fuels anger among young people—pointing to unemployment and environmental worries as key reasons behind the protests.
Tensions remain high
After the violence, authorities imposed curfews and used force to restore order.
Officials accuse Wangchuk of sabotaging the dialogue process and misleading people by referencing global protest movements while continuing his fast.
Even with talks ongoing through a special committee, tensions are still running high in Ladakh.