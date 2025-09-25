Ladakh protests: Activist Wangchuk warns of 'worse' consequences if jailed India Sep 25, 2025

Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist leading Ladakh's statehood movement, warned that putting him behind bars might just make things worse for the government.

The Home Ministry blames his "provocative statements" for violent protests in Leh on September 24, which left four people dead and at least 80 injured.

But Wangchuk calls this a "scapegoat tactic," saying the real problem is years of broken promises and youth frustration.