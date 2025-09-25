India weighs French fighter jet engines amid slow US talks

India is considering the option of using French-made engines for its fighter jets, as negotiations for joint manufacturing with the US continue to progress slowly, according to Bloomberg. The discussions are currently being held with Safran SA, a Paris-based company. However, it remains unclear if the country intends to purchase these engines or collaborate on their production.

Engine challenges Tejas Mark-2 was originally supposed to use US-made engine India's advanced homegrown fighter jet, Tejas Mark-2, was originally supposed to be powered by the US-made GE F-414 engine. The Biden administration had agreed to a joint manufacturing deal for these engines. However, as talks with the US have slowed down recently, both nations are still in discussions about this joint production within India.

Defense strategy India plans to manufacture nearly 200 advanced jets India plans to manufacture nearly 200 of these advanced jets to replace its aging British-made Jaguars and French-made Mirage-2000s. These aircraft are still flying but are likely to be retired soon. The country is looking to bolster its defense capabilities after a near full-scale war with Pakistan earlier this year. India is also facing a fighter jet shortage and is looking at joint ventures with top global defense manufacturers as a solution.