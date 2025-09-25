India weighs French fighter jet engines amid slow US talks
What's the story
India is considering the option of using French-made engines for its fighter jets, as negotiations for joint manufacturing with the US continue to progress slowly, according to Bloomberg. The discussions are currently being held with Safran SA, a Paris-based company. However, it remains unclear if the country intends to purchase these engines or collaborate on their production.
Engine challenges
Tejas Mark-2 was originally supposed to use US-made engine
India's advanced homegrown fighter jet, Tejas Mark-2, was originally supposed to be powered by the US-made GE F-414 engine. The Biden administration had agreed to a joint manufacturing deal for these engines. However, as talks with the US have slowed down recently, both nations are still in discussions about this joint production within India.
Defense strategy
India plans to manufacture nearly 200 advanced jets
India plans to manufacture nearly 200 of these advanced jets to replace its aging British-made Jaguars and French-made Mirage-2000s. These aircraft are still flying but are likely to be retired soon. The country is looking to bolster its defense capabilities after a near full-scale war with Pakistan earlier this year. India is also facing a fighter jet shortage and is looking at joint ventures with top global defense manufacturers as a solution.
Manufacturing shift
Shift toward domestic production of military equipment
India, the world's second-largest arms importer according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, is working to change this by ramping up domestic production of military equipment. Earlier this year, India allowed private firms for the first time to design and develop advanced warplanes. This shift comes amid strained India-US relations after President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on the nation.