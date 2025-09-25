'My son was scapegoat': Pilot's father on crash investigation
Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, whose son Captain Sumeet Sabharwal piloted the tragic Air India flight 171, is raising concerns about how the 2025 crash is being investigated.
The accident led to 241 people on board deaths and 19 more on the ground.
Recently, officials from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) allegedly insinuated, according to the captain's father, that Captain Sabharwal had cut fuel to both engines just after takeoff from Ahmedabad.
Sabharwal wants new investigation
Sabharwal wants a new investigation, saying the AAIB selectively released details and didn't follow proper procedures.
The Federation of Indian Pilots also condemned the AAIB visit and took up the matter with the minister of civil aviation.
Meanwhile, India's Supreme Court has asked the government to respond to a petition pushing for an independent inquiry.
For Sabharwal, it's about making sure his son's dignity is protected and that things are handled fairly.