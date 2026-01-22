Odisha bans all tobacco products and packaging
India
Odisha just rolled out a full ban on every kind of tobacco and nicotine product—yep, that means gutkha, pan masala, zarda, and anything similar are off the shelves statewide.
This move follows orders from the Supreme Court and FSSAI, aimed at protecting public health.
Why this matters for Odisha
With over 42% using smokeless tobacco, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) (almost twice the national average), health risks like throat and mouth cancer have become a big concern.
The new ban stops the making, selling, or even storing of these products anywhere in the state—part of a bigger push to cut down on preventable health problems.