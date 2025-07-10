Next Article
Odisha Police frees 25 suspected foreign nationals
Odisha Police have released 25 people who were among 444 migrant workers detained in Jharsuguda over suspicions they might be Bangladeshi or Rohingya nationals.
Their Indian citizenship was confirmed after a careful verification process using both digital and physical documents, so they're now heading back home.
Checks are key for national security: Police
Police say these checks are key for national security, with Inspector General Himanshu Lal noting that the process helps avoid wrongful detentions.
The government insists everyone is being treated humanely and that all actions follow official guidelines to prevent illegal migration.