Next Article
Heartwarming welcome for ex-Goa minister by pilot daughter
Former Goa Minister Deepak Dhavalikar got a special surprise on his IndiGo flight from Chennai to Goa—his daughter, Gauri, was the First Officer flying the plane.
During the journey, Gauri made an emotional announcement about piloting her dad home for the first time.
The touching moment quickly went viral and even got a round of applause from passengers.
Deepak Dhavalikar's political journey
Deepak Dhavalikar has been a key player in Goan politics—he served as minister from 2012 to 2016 and now leads the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa's first ruling party after liberation.
His family is deeply involved in politics too; his brother Sudin has served as Deputy Chief Minister and is a six-time MLA.