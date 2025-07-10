Heartwarming welcome for ex-Goa minister by pilot daughter India Jul 10, 2025

Former Goa Minister Deepak Dhavalikar got a special surprise on his IndiGo flight from Chennai to Goa—his daughter, Gauri, was the First Officer flying the plane.

During the journey, Gauri made an emotional announcement about piloting her dad home for the first time.

The touching moment quickly went viral and even got a round of applause from passengers.