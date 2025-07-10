Next Article
Fourth judge recuses from HDFC Bank CEO's case
Bombay High Court just saw its fourth judge recuse himself from hearing HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea.
Jagdishan is trying to get an FIR dismissed—Lilavati Hospital trust claims he took ₹2.05 crore in bribes to help certain trustees keep control of the hospital.
So far, no judge has heard the matter
Justice Gautam Ankhad didn't give a reason for stepping away, joining three other judges who have also recused themselves, mostly citing conflicts of interest.
Seven judges linked to the hospital trust have stepped back too.
With so many recusals and a Supreme Court plea not entertained, it looks like this high-profile case could drag on even longer than expected.