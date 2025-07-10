Delhi monsoon: Non-Stop rain ahead? Here's what IMD predicts

The rain has cooled things down but also led to waterlogged roads and traffic jams in spots like Nehru Place and Outer Ring Road. Some areas, like Najafgarh, got drenched with up to 60mm of rain while others barely saw a sprinkle. Even though June and early July were drier than usual at major stations, more consistent showers are expected from July 11—good news for anyone worried about water supply.

Above-normal rainfall expected this July

IMD says most of the country should see above-normal rainfall this July thanks to a slight shift in the monsoon pattern.

Northern regions—including Delhi—are likely to get wetter weather, while some regions, like Northeast and East India, along with parts of South Peninsular India, are likely to receive below-normal rainfall.

Expect temperatures in Delhi to hover around or just below average for this time of year.