Delhi's 3rd ring road to receive 82km eastern extension
Delhi's third Ring Road (UER-II) is set for an 82km expansion, thanks to the National Highways Authority of India.
The new stretch will start from Alipur in North Delhi, pass through Tronica City, and connect with major expressways near Mandaula.
The main goal? To ease traffic jams by giving vehicles a faster route between northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida.
Project to ease traffic in Delhi-NCR
This project includes two parts: a 17km link to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and a 65km bypass from Mandaula to Noida via Ghaziabad.
With an estimated cost of ₹10,850 crore, it should make commutes smoother for people traveling between Loni, Baghpat, Faridabad, and beyond.
Right now, bids for detailed plans are being reviewed—so if all goes well, you'll soon have an easier way around some of Delhi's busiest roads.