Delhi's 3rd ring road to receive 82km eastern extension

Project to ease traffic in Delhi-NCR

This project includes two parts: a 17km link to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and a 65km bypass from Mandaula to Noida via Ghaziabad.

With an estimated cost of ₹10,850 crore, it should make commutes smoother for people traveling between Loni, Baghpat, Faridabad, and beyond.

Right now, bids for detailed plans are being reviewed—so if all goes well, you'll soon have an easier way around some of Delhi's busiest roads.