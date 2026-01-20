One man listed as father of 389 voters in WB!
Big glitch alert: The Election Commission found that one man in West Bengal was listed as the father of 389 voters, and another as the father of 310—definitely not your average family tree.
These oddities popped up during the 2025 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
Why should you care?
Turns out, over 1.25 crore voters have been flagged for issues like mismatched parent names, weird age gaps with parents or grandparents, and spelling mix-ups (especially in Bengali).
In some Muslim-majority districts, the share of electors called for hearings exceeds 30%.
Now, the lists will be published at gram panchayat, block and ward offices, and objections may be filed within 10 days so people can check and fix mistakes—because getting your vote right really does matter.