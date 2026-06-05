Ongoing Middle East war hits production in India's industrial clusters

Morbi, Surat, Kanpur industrial output declines

Morbi's ceramic industry saw more than one-half of its factories close for a month due to fuel shortages.

Surat's textile units dealt with rising costs and unpredictable demand, while Kanpur's industries cut output by up to 50% as fuel prices soared and export orders dried up.

While businesses are working on bouncing back, they are still wrestling with resource shortages and less demand, reminding us how global conflicts can really shake up local economies.