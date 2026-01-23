Operation Megaburu: 19 Maoists, including top leader, killed in Jharkhand

How the operation unfolded

About 1,500 CRPF CoBRA commandos launched the assault early on January 22, using helicopters, night-vision drones, and satellite tracking to find Maoist hideouts in thick forest.

The gunfight lasted several hours and bodies were scattered over a radius of nearly two kilometers, making recovery tough.

Officials say this is the biggest single blow to Maoists in Jharkhand so far—leaving only around 60-65 Maoists in the state.