Operation Trashi-I: Security forces hunt JeM militants in J&K's Kishtwar
India
Security forces kicked off Operation Trashi-I on January 18 in Chatroo, Kishtwar district, after getting intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Chatroo.
Things escalated quickly—the next day, a gunfight near Sonnar village left seven to eight soldiers injured as militants threw grenades and opened fire.
Massive bunker found, local support exposed
While searching the area, troops discovered a huge bunker perched at a height of 12,000 feet packed with food supplies and linked it to top JeM commanders.
The find also pointed to local support—four villagers were detained for allegedly helping the militants.
As of today, security teams are still combing nearby forests with extra troops, drones, and sniffer dogs to track down the remaining suspects.