Over 1.04 crore devotees take holy dip on Basant Panchami
Over a crore people gathered at the Sangam in Prayagraj for a holy dip on Basant Panchami, marking one of the biggest days of the Magh Mela festival.
The rush started late Thursday and by 8am Friday, about 1.04 crore people had taken a ritual bath.
This 45-day festival wraps up at Mahashivaratri and is expected to see about 15 crore visitors.
Why does this matter?
Basant Panchami isn't just about spring—it's a day dedicated to Saraswati.
People wear yellow, offer prayers, and celebrate new beginnings.
For many, it's also about communal celebration.
How do they handle such huge crowds?
Magh Mela is basically a pop-up city: over 10,000 police officers keep things safe, while bike taxis and golf carts help people get around.
There are more than 25,000 toilets (yes, really), plus meditation spaces and yoga tents—showing how India pulls off giant gatherings with some serious planning.