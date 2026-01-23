Over 1.04 crore devotees take holy dip on Basant Panchami India Jan 23, 2026

Over a crore people gathered at the Sangam in Prayagraj for a holy dip on Basant Panchami, marking one of the biggest days of the Magh Mela festival.

The rush started late Thursday and by 8am Friday, about 1.04 crore people had taken a ritual bath.

This 45-day festival wraps up at Mahashivaratri and is expected to see about 15 crore visitors.