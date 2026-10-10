Over 250 trains canceled ahead of cockroach janta party protest

Heads up if you're traveling: More than 250 trains connecting New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin with destinations across the country, including local trains, have been canceled.

This comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a big protest on October 10, pushing for the chief election commissioner to step down.

The cancelations hit trains leaving after 2:00pm on October 9 and arriving between 4:00am and 2:00pm on October 10.