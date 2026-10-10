Over 250 trains canceled ahead of cockroach janta party protest
Heads up if you're traveling: More than 250 trains connecting New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin with destinations across the country, including local trains, have been canceled.
This comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a big protest on October 10, pushing for the chief election commissioner to step down.
The cancelations hit trains leaving after 2:00pm on October 9 and arriving between 4:00am and 2:00pm on October 10.
Extra Delhi security draws criticism
Delhi is seeing extra security to keep things under control during the protest.
But not everyone's happy about the move; critics like former Railway Board member Subodh Jain are calling it a "The decision to cancel so many trains amounts to surrendering to the protesters. It is very unfortunate,"
and many travelers are left scrambling for alternatives with little notice.
Passenger groups say it feels like regular folks' needs are being sidelined just to stop protesters from reaching the city.