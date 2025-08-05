Next Article
Over 650 private hospitals in Haryana stop Ayushman Bharat services
Big trouble for healthcare in Haryana: more than 650 private hospitals say they'll stop offering Ayushman Bharat services from August 7.
The main reason? The state government hasn't paid over ₹500 crore in dues.
Things have only gotten tougher since June, when several major treatments were dropped from both Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu Yojana due to budget issues.
Talks are ongoing, but the situation is tense
These two health schemes cover most people in Haryana—so this standoff could leave a lot of families without affordable care.
Hospital leaders say the government promised more than it could afford, and now they're demanding real payment commitments before they'll continue.
For now, talks are ongoing, but the situation is pretty tense for anyone relying on these schemes.