Amid US-India tensions, Doval to visit Russia
With things a bit tense between the US and India, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is set to visit Moscow on August 5.
The trip comes after President Trump criticized India for buying oil and military gear from Russia during the Ukraine war.
In response, India's government pushed back, calling these claims "unjustified and unreasonable," and made it clear they're just looking out for their own interests.
Jaishankar also to visit Moscow this month
India's Ministry of External Affairs pointed out what it sees as double standards from Western countries and stressed that protecting national interests comes first.
To show they're serious about keeping up their relationship with Russia, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is also planning a visit to Moscow this month—making it clear that India isn't backing down despite pressure from Washington.