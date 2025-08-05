Amid US-India tensions, Doval to visit Russia India Aug 05, 2025

With things a bit tense between the US and India, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is set to visit Moscow on August 5.

The trip comes after President Trump criticized India for buying oil and military gear from Russia during the Ukraine war.

In response, India's government pushed back, calling these claims "unjustified and unreasonable," and made it clear they're just looking out for their own interests.