Pakistan admitted defeat, asked for ceasefire: Rajnath on Operation Sindoor
India has called a halt to Operation Sindoor, its anti-terror mission against Pakistan, after hitting all its targets.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament the operation, which began in May 2023 to take down terror infrastructure, ended on India's own terms—no outside pressure involved.
'India prefers friendship but knows how to twist the wrist'
After the operation's success, Pakistan admitted defeat and asked for a ceasefire. India agreed but made it clear that any new trouble would restart the mission.
Singh also highlighted how India's air defense and counter-drone tech kept things safe, adding that while India prefers friendship, it "knows how to twist the wrist if betrayed."
The message: national security comes first.
