Palakkad auto-rickshaw driver plants 20,000 trees over 26 years
India
M Shyamkumar, an auto-rickshaw driver from Palakkad, Kerala, has spent the last 26 years planting over 20,000 trees across public spaces in cities like Kochi and Thrissur.
Inspired by a magazine calling a tree "10 virtuous sons," he's made greening his community his lifelong mission.
M Shyamkumar restores ponds, protects saplings
Shyamkumar gets creative to help his trees survive, using old bottles for drip irrigation and bamboo fences to protect saplings from animals.
He's also restored ponds and set up bird water points during the summer.
His auto-rickshaw carries saplings and tools, showing just how dedicated he is.
For his efforts turning barren spots green, he's picked up awards like Vanamitra and Prakriti Mitra along the way.