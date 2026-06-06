Panjab University scheduling mixup leaves students confused about exams
India
A scheduling slip-up at Panjab University left many students confused about their exam dates.
Exams were first moved from May 28 to June 2, but a mixup with Eid-related postponements led some students to show up on the wrong day.
Panjab University schedules July makeup exams
PU has owned up to the mistake and will hold fresh exams in late July for affected BA second-semester (Non-NEP) students: no extra forms or fees are required.
The university says results will be processed quickly, so admissions aren't delayed, which is a relief for everyone caught up in the confusion.