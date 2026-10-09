Parliamentary panel backs computer based NEET exam, demands NTA accountability
After the cancelation of NEET-UG 2026, a parliamentary panel is recommending that the medical entrance examination move to a computer-based format.
The goal is to fix issues with the current system and make the National Testing Agency (NTA) accountable to Parliament.
Education Ministry plans national CBT strategy
Following this year's paper leak, the Education Ministry is planning to roll out a national strategy to build examination-grade CBT infrastructure, potentially enabling the transition of NEET from pen-and-paper to online mode.
A task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is working on making public exams more secure.
They're also focusing on building standardized test centers across India, including rural areas, to ensure everyone gets fair access and to help prevent leaks in the future.