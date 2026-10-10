Parliamentary panel demands major NEET-UG overhaul after 2026 cancelation
After the NEET-UG 2026 was canceled due to paper leak issues, a parliamentary panel is pushing for big updates to how entrance exams are run.
They want age and attempt limits for test-takers and a shift toward computer-based tests (CBTs) and greater involvement of government-owned and operated centers.
A new two-stage exam could see a common preliminary test followed by specialized main examinations for individual courses.
The goal? Make cheating much harder and keep things fair.
Parliamentary panel seeks stricter NTA rules
The panel also wants stricter rules for the NTA, including hiring more exam experts and a national registry of blacklisted examination vendors.
They're suggesting bigger question banks (so leaks are less likely) and bringing in IIT and AIIMS pros to set questions.
Plus, they're calling for clearer updates about exams so students know what's happening and consistent, transparent, and two-way communication with stakeholders.