Parliamentary panel demands major NEET-UG overhaul after 2026 cancelation

After the NEET-UG 2026 was canceled due to paper leak issues, a parliamentary panel is pushing for big updates to how entrance exams are run.

They want age and attempt limits for test-takers and a shift toward computer-based tests (CBTs) and greater involvement of government-owned and operated centers.

A new two-stage exam could see a common preliminary test followed by specialized main examinations for individual courses.

The goal? Make cheating much harder and keep things fair.